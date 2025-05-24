Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Graco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

