Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,196.80. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OFG Bancorp

About OFG Bancorp

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.