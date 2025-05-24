Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

CAVA Group Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:CAVA opened at $83.42 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $172.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.35 and a beta of 3.28.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

