Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $5,608,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000.

NYSE:PRKS opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRKS. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

