Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 509.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $257.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPK. Truist Financial cut their price target on HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

