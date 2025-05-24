Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 43,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,485,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 328,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

CTO stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.28 million, a P/E ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

