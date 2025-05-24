Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $280.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.56.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $26.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

