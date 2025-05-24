Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,639 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $7,531,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 15,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $394,138.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,753.63. This trade represents a 0.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 35,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,965.80. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $221.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.02.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from JAKKS Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

