Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 213,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 116,170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,342,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after acquiring an additional 57,068 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 188,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,712,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

