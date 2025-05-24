Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 182.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Proto Labs Stock Down 1.5%

PRLB opened at $36.89 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $876.82 million, a P/E ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Proto Labs

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.