Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 11,102.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 964,494 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,126,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,043,000 after purchasing an additional 584,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 479,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,100,000 after purchasing an additional 366,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI opened at $31.38 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

