Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of El Pollo Loco worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

