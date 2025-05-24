Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Metropolitan Bank news, COO Dixiana M. Berrios sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $870,784. The trade was a 31.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,344.80. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,657 shares of company stock worth $1,700,473 in the last 90 days. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MCB stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $680.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.16). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.