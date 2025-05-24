Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 119,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $93.24 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

