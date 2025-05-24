Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO opened at $110.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.85.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

