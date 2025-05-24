Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 19,963 Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,963 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.35 million, a P/E ratio of 231.62 and a beta of 0.40. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.