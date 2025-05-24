Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 155,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 46,535 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 48,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

