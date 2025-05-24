Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 28,230 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

