Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 36,689 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

