Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,926. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827.30. This trade represents a 89.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock worth $1,058,673 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.9%

Northwest Natural stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

