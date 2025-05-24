Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,224 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

CUBI opened at $50.75 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

