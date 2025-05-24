Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in TransDigm Group by 965.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 28,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,557,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total value of $53,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. This trade represents a 28.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,713 shares of company stock valued at $208,099,857 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,490.20.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,433.93 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,488.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,368.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,327.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

