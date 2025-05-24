Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 954,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 595,579 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,506,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after buying an additional 416,499 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,943,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 49,604.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Stock Up 1.2%

AXGN stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $504.17 million, a P/E ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $224,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,864. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,937.98. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,173 shares of company stock valued at $589,237. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.