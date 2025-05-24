Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 188,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,904 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 145.65%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.