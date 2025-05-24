Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,382,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPX opened at $92.74 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

