LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,402,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in LCI Industries by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 546,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,515,000 after acquiring an additional 172,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LCI Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,904,000 after acquiring an additional 87,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LCI Industries by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $87.42 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.31 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

LCI Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCII has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

