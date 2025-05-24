Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Set at $280.00 by Mizuho

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) received a $280.00 target price from equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $221.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.61 and its 200 day moving average is $244.68. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 637.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,403,000 after buying an additional 138,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

