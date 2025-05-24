LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 243,372 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,114,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,654,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $8.23 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Articles

