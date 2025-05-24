Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Holdings Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGIC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4,274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $741.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MGIC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

