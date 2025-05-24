MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3,294.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.12 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. MannKind’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MannKind

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 80,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $375,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,006,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,005.59. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $150,597.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,958.36. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,746 shares of company stock valued at $589,958. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.