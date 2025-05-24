Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,659 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $129,306,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,157,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,678,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,766,000 after purchasing an additional 360,931 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Masco by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 338,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

