Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,818,000 after buying an additional 939,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 733,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 439,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Match Group Trading Down 0.8%

Match Group stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

