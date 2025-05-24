Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 4,583.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 56,012 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Merus Stock Performance

Merus stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.94. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

