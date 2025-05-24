Millennium Management LLC Acquires 117,199 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,199 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $47.00 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

