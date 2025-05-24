Millennium Management LLC Acquires 254,934 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,934 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of ATSG opened at $22.48 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

