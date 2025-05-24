Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 1,052.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 996,188 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 346.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 133,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 893,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 149,870 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 65,194 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($28.53) million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

