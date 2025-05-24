Millennium Management LLC Buys 137,014 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,014 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

