Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,567,267 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 890.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,267 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALIT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alight by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alight news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 22,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Guilmette acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,267.50. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 175,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,255 over the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Get Our Latest Report on ALIT

Alight Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.