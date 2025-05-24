Millennium Management LLC Buys 170,568 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.16% of CareDx worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 771.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CareDx by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in CareDx by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in CareDx by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $228,831.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,481.89. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $235,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,445.85. This trade represents a 31.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,382 shares of company stock worth $934,509. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $16.95 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CareDx

CareDx Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.