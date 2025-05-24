Millennium Management LLC Buys 309,301 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,001 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,301 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in First Busey by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Busey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 482,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,503.10. This represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Trading Down 0.9%

BUSE opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

See Also

