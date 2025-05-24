Millennium Management LLC Buys 53,452 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Matson worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Matson by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,118.16. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. This trade represents a 19.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,682 shares of company stock worth $1,550,551 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $109.18 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

