Millennium Management LLC Buys 72,383 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 402.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Quaker Chemical worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR opened at $106.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $193.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Wall Street Zen lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

