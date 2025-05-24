Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.43.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GPI stock opened at $426.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.94. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.86 and a 1 year high of $490.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.37.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

