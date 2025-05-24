Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1,177.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,199 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Sally Beauty worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $883.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

