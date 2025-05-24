Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 722.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,793 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $2,543,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1,569.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.6%

FOXF opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fox Factory

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.