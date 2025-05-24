Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 722.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,793 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $2,543,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1,569.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares during the period.
Fox Factory Trading Down 1.6%
FOXF opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
