Millennium Management LLC Has $11.87 Million Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 194.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.12% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $842.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -159.37%.

In other news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,814 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,707.32. The trade was a 45.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

