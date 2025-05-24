Millennium Management LLC Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.51% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

KIE opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $888.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

