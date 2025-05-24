Millennium Management LLC Has $12.04 Million Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,592,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.07% of CommScope worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CommScope by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommScope

CommScope Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.