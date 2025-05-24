Millennium Management LLC Has $12.56 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,115 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Greenbrier Companies worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 812.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,272. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

