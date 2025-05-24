Millennium Management LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Vir Biotechnology worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,264.40. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of VIR stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

